How to pack a capsule wardrobe for a trekking holiday

The same rule applies when picking bottomwear. Pack lightweight cargo pants or tech-fabric joggers that are breathable and stretchable, suggests Pulki Verma, chief business officer at the fashion brand House of Rare. "Polos in bright or neutral tones are an easy choice if you want a quick way to make your holiday outfits more stylish, and always carry a compact waterproof layer, even if the forecast says clear skies," suggests Verma. “Trail sneakers or hybrid boots are great for treks since they look sleek and can also take on rough terrain."