Why trench coats will never be out of fashion
SummaryThe beauty of a trench coat is that it's a garment for all seasons, and combines fashion with utility
The trench coat is a classic, making its presence felt across seasons—from its water repellant version in the monsoons to the woolly and textured iterations in autumn and winter months.
This year, the trench coat has got new a update. It's taking different shapes, from a double-breasted duster to a dress, even a skirt. Luxury brands like Canali, high-street labels such as H&M and homegrown names like Moonray and Tara and I, are reimaging the trans-seasonal staple in various shapes and sizes.