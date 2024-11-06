Why trench coats will never be out of fashion

The trench coat is a classic, making its presence felt across seasons—from its water repellant version in the monsoons to the woolly and textured iterations in autumn and winter months.

This year, the trench coat has got new a update. It's taking different shapes, from a double-breasted duster to a dress, even a skirt. Luxury brands like Canali, high-street labels such as H&M and homegrown names like Moonray and Tara and I, are reimaging the trans-seasonal staple in various shapes and sizes.

Karishma Swali, the founder and creative director of , says that as layering and casual dressing continue to shape contemporary fashion, the trench coat stands out as a true wardrobe essential.

“Investing in the right trench coat is about striking the perfect balance between style and versatility," she says. "When choosing your piece, consider the fit— a well-fitted coat, slightly tailored at the waist, will beautifully enhance your silhouette. Whether you opt for a timeless classic or a trendy, seasonal statement, it’s important to choose a trench that resonates with your personal style."

Also read: How to add drama to menswear

The Moonray winter ready-to-wear collection, the river, features three trench coats, the “Waterlily Denim", “Ariel", and the “River Godet".

“The trench can be paired with casual denims and a simple T-shirt, making it an ideal choice for laid-back outings. You can style it with shorts for a breezy daytime look, or throw it over a dress for an added touch of sophistication," says Swali.

The trench dresses crafted in materials like cotton-silk or pure silk, help one strike the right balance between structure and fluidity. This gives versatility to the garment and makes it wearable in a range of moods and environments.

Reshma Dalal, founder-creative director of tara and i, believes the trench dress is “innately a bold garment". “With its ultimate origin in military history (it was designed as outerwear to be worn over uniforms), a trench coat lends a certain vigour and confidence through its strong collar and lapels on an hourglass silhouette," says Dalal. “At tara and I, we prefer to pair it with complimentary and understated accessories. We prefer to express our mood and individuality through shoes when wearing a trench dress. We prefer boots or trainers for a more energetic look or calf length Greek sandals for a more seductive mood."

With several options available in colours, designs and lengths, trench coats will never be out of fashion. They are indisputably a timeless buy.

Manish Mishra is a Delhi-based writer and content creator.

Also read: Why royalcore fashion is trending