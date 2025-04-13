The season’s new fave accessory? The practical and versatile tote bag
SummaryUtilitarian and chic, the versatile tote bag emerges as the season’s key essential
Tote bags in every shape, size, texture, materiality and colour have been spotted on the runway, in celebrity circuits and also on some of the most followed influencers on IG this year. While the evening clutches and minaudières may becompeting for the spotlight, it’s hard to deny the unparalleled practicality these maxi pieces offer. Elevated with clever craft details, the upgraded totes can be worn around the clock and even be carried from work to after office drinks.