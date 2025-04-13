The season’s new fave accessory? The practical and versatile tote bag

Tote bags in every shape, size, texture, materiality and colour have been spotted on the runway, in celebrity circuits and also on some of the most followed influencers on IG this year. While the evening clutches and minaudières may becompeting for the spotlight, it’s hard to deny the unparalleled practicality these maxi pieces offer. Elevated with clever craft details, the upgraded totes can be worn around the clock and even be carried from work to after office drinks.

View Full Image South Korean singer Jennie is the face of the 'Chanel 25' hobo handbag

Recently, pop sensations Dua Lipa and Jennie were announcedas the faces of Chanel’s new hobo handbag: Chanel 25. An offshootof the cult classic 2.55, it is crafted in supple, lightweight quilted leather, and the medium and large sizes come with a handy clutch that also can be worn solo, depending on the occasion. Another piece worth mentioning is Louis Vuitton's Neverfull Inside Out, which is a reversible spin on an iconic bag. As a new upgrade, Louis Vuitton has taken this beloved bag and made it fully reversible, proving that Neverfull does not mean never change. Functionality plays a key part in this latest version. With an adapted resistant lining, the Neverfull Inside Out is durable whichever way it is used. Additional hooks allow the larger MM size of the bag to transform into a trapezoidal hobo shape. Also, Tod’s Di bag crafted in leather and the T Timeless shopping bag created in raffia and leather evoke instant desirability. Bottega Veneta’s tote embodies a gym bag energy while Givenchy’s totes and Prada’s new buckled versions evoke instant desirability.

Aditi Khorana, founder & creative director, Adisee, a homegrown leather handbag and accessories label notes that 2025 is undoubtedly the year of the tote bag. Recent trend reports from sources like WGSN highlight the tote’s evolution into a must-have accessory for the modern, on-the-go consumer. “From oversized proportions to sleek, utilitarian designs, tote bags seamlessly transition from work to travel to resort wear. At Adisee, we’ve seen significant traction with our River Tote Bag in denim, with many of our loyal customers—especially working professionals—requesting more tote options in our collection," says Aditi.

Also read: The last generation of rafugars

This season, she anticipates new variations like structured leather totes for a polished office look, soft slouchy totes for effortless everyday styling, and functional, multi-pocket totes that cater to travel and hybrid work lifestyles. Materials are also evolving, with a mix of canvas, woven textures, and sustainable leather taking center stage.

Digital creator Khushnaz Ashdeen Turner too agrees that 2025 is definitely the year of oversized totes. “The slouchier, the better," she shares. Khushnaz’s favourites arethe classic Bottega Intrecciatotote, Fendi Peekaboo besides the new variants from YSL and The Row. “For a day time outing, I’d style the tote by throwing all my essentials in it and accessorizeit with a scarf. For the nighttime, I’d lose the handle and use it under my arms as an oversized clutch." Stylist Isha Bhansali hails Loewe’s Puzzle Fold tote as the bag of the season. “It's foldable, lightweight and fits so much. I love carrying totes even at night. You can fold it like a clutch and wear it with heels," she quips.

Manish Mishra is a Delhi-based writer and content creator.