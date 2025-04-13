The season’s new fave accessory? The practical and versatile tote bag

Recently, pop sensations Dua Lipa and Jennie were announcedas the faces of Chanel’s new hobo handbag: Chanel 25. An offshootof the cult classic 2.55, it is crafted in supple, lightweight quilted leather, and the medium and large sizes come with a handy clutch that also can be worn solo, depending on the occasion. Another piece worth mentioning is Louis Vuitton's Neverfull Inside Out, which is a reversible spin on an iconic bag. As a new upgrade, Louis Vuitton has taken this beloved bag and made it fully reversible, proving that Neverfull does not mean never change. Functionality plays a key part in this latest version. With an adapted resistant lining, the Neverfull Inside Out is durable whichever way it is used. Additional hooks allow the larger MM size of the bag to transform into a trapezoidal hobo shape. Also, Tod’s Di bag crafted in leather and the T Timeless shopping bag created in raffia and leather evoke instant desirability. Bottega Veneta’s tote embodies a gym bag energy while Givenchy’s totes and Prada’s new buckled versions evoke instant desirability.