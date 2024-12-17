Why TUMI wants to focus on intelligent design

As a design brand rooted in travel, TUMI explores a new destination through each of its collection.

Its latest autumn/winter 2024 collection, for instance, derives inspiration from Seoul's bold architecture, colourful street culture and innovative mindset.

"We dive into conversations with individuals that allow us to understand the people in the culture of this region. Through experiences, colour, architecture, sound, and more we begin to develop prints and techniques that have been directly inspired by Korea," says Victor Sanz, the creative director of the American brand, TUMI, which has stores in Delhi, Mumbai and Ahmedabad.

In an interview with Lounge, Sanz talks about the brand's design philosophy and the importance of understanding consumer needs. Edited excerpts:

TUMI has collaborated with several brands, including Kith, Opening Ceremony, Missoni and McLaren, in the recent past. What are the attributes you look for in a potential collaborator?

We look for partners who share our commitment to quality, innovation and strong brand values. A successful collaboration is about storytelling, how we can craft products and experiences that resonate with both our audiences in a new way.

TUMI is trying to expand beyond the travel space…

Elevating TUMI into a lifestyle universe is about creating experiences that go beyond products. We see the potential for the brand to exist with our customers outside of just business and travel.

This is evident in the product categories that we are now offering, from fragrance to eyewear, outerwear, electronics and beyond.

We continually seek to merge the worlds of functionality, technology and fashion into one. At the very core of this, we look to our customers and their lives as our muse. Truly understanding what drives them and what they're most passionate about allows us to continue to develop products that resonate with their lifestyles and ultimately help them achieve their goals. We always focus on functionality, durability and intelligent design.

Your take on Indian aesthetic, design and craftsmanship?

As a global brand, we draw continuous inspiration from diverse countries and distinctive cultures. We have great appreciation for handmade, long-lasting craftsmanship that tells the story of not only the brand, but the individuals behind it. This can be seen in many of the attributes within India and beyond.

Your design vocabulary?

It's inspired by travel. My most cherished travel memories are often the ones that come unexpectedly—an impromptu dinner or an unexpected meeting with a friend. Even within my most recent travels I continue to discover the beauty of our planet and the passions of the individuals living within it. These first-time experiences often inspire future patterns and colours, or collections. That spirit of discovery is at the heart of what the brand embodies.

What's your creative vision for TUMI in 2025?

We look forward to celebrating our 50th anniversary.



Manish Mishra is a Delhi-based writer and content creator.