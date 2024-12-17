Why TUMI wants to focus on intelligent design
SummaryCreative director Victor Sanz on the brand's design language, what inspires him and creating lifestyle products
As a design brand rooted in travel, TUMI explores a new destination through each of its collection.
Its latest autumn/winter 2024 collection, for instance, derives inspiration from Seoul's bold architecture, colourful street culture and innovative mindset.
"We dive into conversations with individuals that allow us to understand the people in the culture of this region. Through experiences, colour, architecture, sound, and more we begin to develop prints and techniques that have been directly inspired by Korea," says Victor Sanz, the creative director of the American brand, TUMI, which has stores in Delhi, Mumbai and Ahmedabad.
In an interview with Lounge, Sanz talks about the brand's design philosophy and the importance of understanding consumer needs. Edited excerpts: