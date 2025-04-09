From granny chic to Gen Z-approved, why it’s the summer of tweed

From being synonymous with granny chic to becoming the go-to textile for Gen Z Bollywood actors – the timeless fabric is clearly enjoying the spotlight. Khushi Kapoor was recently seen in a tweed crop top and pants set from Sandro and Pooja Hegde was spotted cutting a fine figure in a tweed midi from David Koma while promoting her upcoming movie. Director Payal Kapadia attended the Chanel couture show wearing a silk blouse and pants set with a long tweed coat in Paris and Bhumi Pednekar turned heads at the annual World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland wearing a Saint Laurent tweed jacket with a black turtleneck and black pants. It's hard not to wonder what makes tweed such a rage all of a sudden.

In the 1920s, Coco Chanel was inspired by her beau, the Duke of Westminster's tweedy closet. The forward-thinking visionary understood that the cozy and supple textile had a sophisticated quality that would lend itself effortlessly to her modernist designs. Beginning in 1924, Chanel enlisted a Scottish factory to create her singular tweed fabrics for everything from sportswear to suits and coats. She’d even pick hues from the Scottish countryside, bringing back leaves and samples of earth to her manufacturers. Today most high street brands offer their own pocket-friendly take on tweed which is seen in twin sets, jumpsuits and dresses.

Shruti Mangla, creative director of homegrown luxury label Perona says, “Tweed is timeless. Its textured elegance, once seen as heritage, now feels modern – it’s adaptable, effortless, and inherently sophisticated. Designers are reinterpreting it with new cuts and lighter weaves, making it relevant beyond colder months. Its quiet luxury fits seamlessly into contemporary wardrobes, where structure meets ease." Perona's newest collection features a shift dress and a coat - crafted from ECOVERO™-certified viscose tweed. Tweed is often associated with colder months, but lightweight iterations make it a great choice for transitional and summer styling. “Opting for breathable, sustainable tweed fabrics – like the ones used in our shift dress – ensures comfort while retaining the structured elegance of the textile," Mangla says.

For a breezy summer look, style a tweed dress solo with minimal accessories and strappy sandals. “For a more refined take, layer it with a tweed coat during chilly evenings, pairing it with sleek mules or ankle boots. Mixing tweed with lighter textures – such as silk or cotton – also helps balance the structured appeal of the fabric, making it effortlessly wearable even in warmer months," she adds.

Tweed and bouclé have made a bold comeback, seamlessly blending timeless elegance with contemporary styling. Once seen as classic heritage fabrics, they have now been reimagined into modern silhouettes, making them a must-have for the fashion-forward woman. “From chic coord sets to mini skirts, tweed offers an effortless way to achieve an elevated yet versatile look. As seen on global icons, the fabric’s rich texture and refined appeal make it perfect for both power dressing and statement eveningwear—proving that tweed is truly seasonless," says Dhruv Bogra, country head, Forever New.

Tweed and bouclé are no longer just for cooler months—they transition beautifully into summer with the right styling. “Style a tweed mini skirt with a breezy blouse and strappy sandals for an effortlessly chic daytime ensemble. For an evening out, pair a tweed co-ord cardigan with tailored shorts or wide-leg trousers to strike the perfect balance between sophistication and ease. The key is to keep the look airy and modern—think pastel hues, sleek accessories, and minimal layering for a refined yet breathable summer take on tweed," Bogra adds.

Yogesh Agarwal, country partner at Savana observes that with fashion-savvy Gen Z stars embracing it, tweed has officially shed its “granny chic" image and stepped into the limelight as a statement of power and polish. “For summer, it’s all about playing with contrasts. A pastel or bright-hued tweed jacket over sturdy blue denim strikes the perfect balance between structured and laid-back. A tweed mini skirt with a crisp white shirt or a fitted tank exudes effortless charm. If you’re feeling bold, a lightweight tweed co-ord in soft hues is the ultimate power move—elevated yet playful, ready to take you from brunch to cocktails with zero effort," he says.

Designer Saggar Mehra suggests styling a sleeveless tweed vest over a simple tee or an open, unstructured tweed blazer with linen trousers. “Skip the formality, roll up the sleeves, mix it with relaxed fabrics, and don’t overthink it. Tweed can be breezy too—it’s all about how you wear it," he says.

Manish Mishra is a Delhi-based writer and content creator.

