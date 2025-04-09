From granny chic to Gen Z-approved, why it’s the summer of tweed
SummaryA fabric whose fashion history goes back to the 1920s, tweed is in the reckoning again. And thanks to lightweight iterations, everyone – from luxury and high street brands to Bollywood actors - is embracing the classic textile this season
From being synonymous with granny chic to becoming the go-to textile for Gen Z Bollywood actors – the timeless fabric is clearly enjoying the spotlight. Khushi Kapoor was recently seen in a tweed crop top and pants set from Sandro and Pooja Hegde was spotted cutting a fine figure in a tweed midi from David Koma while promoting her upcoming movie. Director Payal Kapadia attended the Chanel couture show wearing a silk blouse and pants set with a long tweed coat in Paris and Bhumi Pednekar turned heads at the annual World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland wearing a Saint Laurent tweed jacket with a black turtleneck and black pants. It's hard not to wonder what makes tweed such a rage all of a sudden.