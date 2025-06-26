When ‘Umrao Jaan’ is your fashion muse

Umrao Jaan, the period film directed by auteur Muzaffar Ali, in 1981 introduced Indian audiences to the life and times of courtesan and poetess, Umrao Jaan. Based on the 1899 novel, Umrao Jaan Ada, by Mirza Adi Ruswa, the film had actor Rekha portray the protagonist's role with poignancy and depth, winning her a National Award along the way. Besides the phenomenal acting of its ensemble cast that included Farooq Shaikh, Naseeruddin Shah and Raj Babbar, the film's songs composed by Khayyam earned a cult following that continues till date. And then there were the clothes. Designed by Subhashini Ali, the costumes were regal and reminiscent of Lucknow's rich past. In a note penned on social media, Muzaffar Ali writes, “The costumes of Umrao Jaan had to be lived in, authentic to the time of mid- nineteenth century Awadh in every detail not known to Bollywood till then. They had to conform to my palette as a painter, reminiscent of old-world Lucknow. They had to conform to the evocative nostalgia of the scene…" Old articles talk of Lucknow's aristocratic families gladly loaning their ancestral clothes for the film.