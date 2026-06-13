How Vaishali Shadangule is reimagining Chanderi and Murshidabad silk for the global bride

Your collection is inspired by the chakras. What made you zero in on that theme?

One of my earlier collections, Satori, was also based on the philosophy of the seven chakras. Anahata is the heart chakra, associated with love, relationships and bonding, so it felt like a natural fit for a bridal collection. The opening look starts at the Anahata chakra and blooms upwards—it is my favourite piece. As this was my second showcase at Barcelona Bridal Fashion Week and the launch of my western bridal line, I wanted the collection to have a deeper, more meaningful foundation.