How Vaishali Shadangule is reimagining Chanderi and Murshidabad silk for the global bride

At a time when Indian designers are looking to reinterpret traditional textiles for global audiences, Vaishali Shadangule's Anahata collection, showcased at Barcelona Bridal Fashion Week in April, offers a compelling example. The 35-look collection featured Maheshwari, Chanderi and Murshidabad silks transformed into sculptural western bridalwear.
Using her signature cording technique, Shadangule transformed the fluid textiles into sculptural silhouettes—a challenging feat given their natural drape and movement.
In an interview, the designer talks about the inspiration behind Anahata, translating Indian textiles into western bridalwear, and what today's bride is looking for. Edited excerpts:
Your collection is inspired by the chakras. What made you zero in on that theme?
One of my earlier collections, Satori, was also based on the philosophy of the seven chakras. Anahata is the heart chakra, associated with love, relationships and bonding, so it felt like a natural fit for a bridal collection. The opening look starts at the Anahata chakra and blooms upwards—it is my favourite piece. As this was my second showcase at Barcelona Bridal Fashion Week and the launch of my western bridal line, I wanted the collection to have a deeper, more meaningful foundation.