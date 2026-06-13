How Vaishali Shadangule is reimagining Chanderi and Murshidabad silk for the global bride

At a time when Indian designers are looking to reinterpret traditional textiles for global audiences, Vaishali Shadangule's Anahata collection, showcased at Barcelona Bridal Fashion Week in April, offers a compelling example. The 35-look collection featured Maheshwari, Chanderi and Murshidabad silks transformed into sculptural western bridalwear.
At a time when Indian designers are looking to reinterpret traditional textiles for global audiences, Vaishali Shadangule's Anahata collection, showcased at Barcelona Bridal Fashion Week in April, offers a compelling example. The 35-look collection featured Maheshwari, Chanderi and Murshidabad silks transformed into sculptural western bridalwear.
Using her signature cording technique, Shadangule transformed the fluid textiles into sculptural silhouettes—a challenging feat given their natural drape and movement.
Using her signature cording technique, Shadangule transformed the fluid textiles into sculptural silhouettes—a challenging feat given their natural drape and movement.
In an interview, the designer talks about the inspiration behind Anahata, translating Indian textiles into western bridalwear, and what today's bride is looking for. Edited excerpts:
Your collection is inspired by the chakras. What made you zero in on that theme?
One of my earlier collections, Satori, was also based on the philosophy of the seven chakras. Anahata is the heart chakra, associated with love, relationships and bonding, so it felt like a natural fit for a bridal collection. The opening look starts at the Anahata chakra and blooms upwards—it is my favourite piece. As this was my second showcase at Barcelona Bridal Fashion Week and the launch of my western bridal line, I wanted the collection to have a deeper, more meaningful foundation.
What makes Barcelona Bridal Fashion Week so important for the label?
It is the biggest bridal fashion week in the West. Barcelona is also a city where heritage and innovation coexist beautifully, with a strong appreciation for craftsmanship, architecture and artistic expression. That made it an especially meaningful place to showcase the collection. It is the perfect setting to present designs rooted in Indian textile traditions to a global audience.
What did you keep in mind while interpreting your signature cording technique in Indian textiles for the western bride?
Innovation begins with respect. Cording has always carried a deeper meaning for me, ever since Shwas ("breath"), my debut collection at Paris Haute Couture Week in 2021. The idea of breath is universal—it connects us to one another, to nature and to the wider universe.
Nature has always been a key source of inspiration for my work, which is reflected in the forms and shapes that emerge in my collections—sometimes corals, sometimes mushrooms. Cording is the technique that allows me to express that sense of interconnectedness and universality.
Whether I am designing for an Indian bride or a western bride, that philosophy remains the same. For Anahata, the silhouettes were sharper and more structured, while staying true to the Vaishali S design language and DNA.
What does the modern bride want?
Today's bride is looking for authenticity and individuality. She wants to feel distinct and wear a garment that reflects her personality rather than simply adhering to tradition.
Comfort has become a key consideration, and there is also a growing awareness around sustainability. Emotional connection is just as important as grandeur. She wants to feel empowered, not overwhelmed, and to remain recognisably herself on her wedding day.
As a result, more brides are embracing unconventional colours, lighter constructions, contemporary draping and unexpected textile combinations.
What changes in the market have you observed since your first international showcase?
There is a much greater openness to Indian design and craftsmanship today. People are more willing to experiment and are looking for something distinctive—pieces that carry a story, evoke emotion and are rooted in sustainability.
Whether at Barcelona Bridal Fashion Week, my store in Paris or other markets around the world, I have noticed a far stronger response from buyers than I did a decade ago. When I was showcasing at trade shows in New York in 2016 and 2017, there was still a degree of hesitation and a lack of trust. That perception is changing. Today, there is a much deeper appreciation for Indian craft and design, and buyers are more confident about embracing it.
What regions have surprised you the most?
The Middle East. I haven’t done any shows or marketing there, but that’s the best market.