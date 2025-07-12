Earlier this week, Mumbai-based designer Vaishali Shadangule showcased her latest fall-winter collection in Paris.

The collection, which included over 25 looks, was inspired by kintsugi, the traditional Japanese technique that mends cracked pottery with a lacquer that helps accentuate the fractures. Most of the sculptural pieces were created using Murshidabad silks, and employed the brand's signature cording technique.

“It (the collection) exemplifies imperfection as elegance, drawing inspiration from shells weathered by the sea—eroded, chipped, and shattered, but never devoid of beauty," states the press release. “There is a presence of coral-like ridges and sea-sculpted lines."

Talking about the collection, the designer said: “Silhouettes unfold in deconstructed harmony, draped spirals mirror shell interiors, while structured corsetry evokes the silent strength of their outer shield."