The collection, which included over 25 looks, was inspired by kintsugi, the traditional Japanese technique that mends cracked pottery with a lacquer that helps accentuate the fractures. Most of the sculptural pieces were created using Murshidabad silks, and employed the brand's signature cording technique.

“It (the collection) exemplifies imperfection as elegance, drawing inspiration from shells weathered by the sea—eroded, chipped, and shattered, but never devoid of beauty," states the press release. “There is a presence of coral-like ridges and sea-sculpted lines."

Talking about the collection, the designer said: “Silhouettes unfold in deconstructed harmony, draped spirals mirror shell interiors, while structured corsetry evokes the silent strength of their outer shield."

The silhouettes in the collection were inspired the marine life

Several textures were seen across the creations, including cording and sculpted drapes.

Each creation had metallic threads

The colour palette of the collection was inspired by the sea: pearl-laced ivory, coral dust, moonlit sand, oxidized bronze, shades of blue and muted metallics.

