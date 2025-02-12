Going for a singles' party on Valentine’s Day?Try the Sabrina Carpenter look

Alone on Valentine's Day? Cafés, bars and restaurants across the country are hosting parties, marking singles' day and anti-Valentine's Day, on 14 Februaury. In case you are planning to attend any one of them, how about elevating your outfit with a glam make-up look?

We decided to look at the some of the current trends to help you zero in on a make-up look that's simple, chic, celebrity-inspired and, most importantly, looks effortless. Three trends emerged that have been visible both on and off the runway and the red carpet: sunset glow, blushing cheeks, and sultry eyes.

Here's a quick guide to help you get the looks.

Simply sultry

View Full Image Tamannaah Bhatia in 'Stree 2' (Screengrab from YouTube/Saregama Music)

Lush and luscious is how celebrity makeup artist Elton Fernandez describes this look he created for actor Tamannaah Bhatia.

“The goal is to keep this look classically glamorous. I focused a lot on skin prep and used different highlighters to create that glow," says Fernandez. “I have used pink, colourless, different highlighters at different points."

Contour, highlight and adapt this look as per your face shape, adding shine to the high points and areas that need to reflect. The brows need to be full, and youthful, but not too dark, and set in place with a brow gel. “The lips are full, plump and sexy. For a luscious pout, I used a lip stain first, blended in a lip liner to define the pout, and finished with a gloss on top," says the artist. Add a little black eye shadow around the corners of the eyes and smudge and blend with a brown tone. Add kohl to the lower lash line and smoke it with a brown shadow.

Golden Glow

View Full Image Actor Suhana Khan (PTI)

Look towards actor Suhana Khan for a minimal glam glow look. Hydrate your face and massage it well to rely less on a foundation for a non-cakey finish. Go easy on the pink blush and gently add colour and contour to your cheeks with a bronzer.

For the eyes, gently blend a brown tone from the corners and the crease inwards, and top with a shimmery cream or powder shadow. Add a bit of highlighter on the jawline too. Finish with a nude pink lipstick to match your tone and two coats of mascara for fluttery lashes.

Hollywood sweetheart

Singer Sabrina Carpenter’s recent appearance for the Grammy Awards 2025 was a red carpet version of the Hollywood sweetheart aesthetic. Switch things up with your hair like Carpenter, and create a faux bob by pinning your hair, curls (barrel curls like hers, tied into a messy French knot with loose curls left to frame the face) or straight.

For the face, go extra with the cheek tint to make your blush pop. Make your colour stay longer by topping your tint with a powder blush.

Her cheeks also have a strong highlight, and her makeup artist, Carolina Gonzalez, used a petroleum-based balm stick as a final layer for added shine (on her eyelids too).

Define your lips with a brown lip pencil and blend it into a lighter shade on the rest of your lips. For delicate and flirty lashes, add individual lashes to build volume like Carpenter.



Dhara Vora Sabhnani is a Mumbai-based writer.