Going for a singles' party on Valentine’s Day?Try the Sabrina Carpenter look
SummaryA quick guide to three celebrity-inspired make-up looks you can try to elevate your party outfit
Alone on Valentine's Day? Cafés, bars and restaurants across the country are hosting parties, marking singles' day and anti-Valentine's Day, on 14 Februaury. In case you are planning to attend any one of them, how about elevating your outfit with a glam make-up look?
We decided to look at the some of the current trends to help you zero in on a make-up look that's simple, chic, celebrity-inspired and, most importantly, looks effortless. Three trends emerged that have been visible both on and off the runway and the red carpet: sunset glow, blushing cheeks, and sultry eyes.
Here's a quick guide to help you get the looks.
