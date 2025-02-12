Going for a singles' party on Valentine’s Day?Try the Sabrina Carpenter look

Contour, highlight and adapt this look as per your face shape, adding shine to the high points and areas that need to reflect. The brows need to be full, and youthful, but not too dark, and set in place with a brow gel. “The lips are full, plump and sexy. For a luscious pout, I used a lip stain first, blended in a lip liner to define the pout, and finished with a gloss on top," says the artist. Add a little black eye shadow around the corners of the eyes and smudge and blend with a brown tone. Add kohl to the lower lash line and smoke it with a brown shadow.