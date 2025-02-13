Valentine's Day 2025: Last-minute gift ideas for your loved one

LUNE BAG
This Studio Moonray bag is made using vegan leather and comes with a 22k gold-plated chain. Available on Moonray.in; ₹32,400.
If your special someone is a fitness enthusiast, then Atomicc Code’s yoga blocks, bag and mat will make for a functional as well as chic gift package. Available on Atomicccode.com; ₹11,000 onwards.
This 300-piece puzzle with a circular frame, titled “Love will Last", is a good idea in case you are playing to stay in on V-Day. Available on Theplatedproject.com; ₹2,950.
Does your sweetheart like exploring different beauty products? Gift them this clarifying serum packed with vitamin c, perfect for glowing skin. Available on Serekoshop.com; ₹1,250.
A gratitude journal that can be personalised with a name, to pen down heartfelt thoughts. Available on Oddgiraffe.com; ₹899.
For elaborate bath ritual fans, the Kimirica Love Story experience set with notes of gardenia and jasmine is a good option. Available on Kimirica.shop; ₹1,349.
Nothing says “I love you" like a Dyson Airstrait in strawberry bronze. Available on Nykaa.com; ₹45,900.
Nike Air Jordans in ‘Pink Blast’ for a V-Day themed pair of sneakers. Available on Culture-circle.com; price on request.
A statement gold ball necklace from Pipa Bella for a touch of glamour. Available on Nykaafashion.com; ₹1,195.
A statement Charm Pouch for someone who's always on the move. Available in Tumi stores and online; ₹9,000.
With its structured silhouette and spacious interior, this Michael Kors bag is a good mix of fashion and function. Available in stores and online, price on request.