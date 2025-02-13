Hello User
Business News/ Lounge / Style/  Valentine's Day 2025: Last-minute gift ideas for your loved one

Valentine's Day 2025: Last-minute gift ideas for your loved one

Ghazal Chengappa

A collection of accessories and objects that make for thoughtful and creative V-Day gifts 

The Lune bag
LUNE BAG

This Studio Moonray bag is made using vegan leather and comes with a 22k gold-plated chain. Available on Moonray.in; 32,400.

LUNE BAG

This Studio Moonray bag is made using vegan leather and comes with a 22k gold-plated chain. Available on Moonray.in; 32,400.

Yoga accessories from Atomicc Code.

If your special someone is a fitness enthusiast, then Atomicc Code’s yoga blocks, bag and mat will make for a functional as well as chic gift package. Available on Atomicccode.com; 11,000 onwards.

A puzzle by Theplatedproject

This 300-piece puzzle with a circular frame, titled “Love will Last", is a good idea in case you are playing to stay in on V-Day. Available on Theplatedproject.com; 2,950.

Sereko Vitamic C serum.

Does your sweetheart like exploring different beauty products? Gift them this clarifying serum packed with vitamin c, perfect for glowing skin. Available on Serekoshop.com; 1,250.

A journal from Odd Giraffe.

A gratitude journal that can be personalised with a name, to pen down heartfelt thoughts. Available on Oddgiraffe.com; 899.

A bath and body set.

For elaborate bath ritual fans, the Kimirica Love Story experience set with notes of gardenia and jasmine is a good option. Available on Kimirica.shop; 1,349.

Dyson Airstrait.

Nothing says “I love you" like a Dyson Airstrait in strawberry bronze. Available on Nykaa.com; 45,900.

Air Jordan 1 Low.

Nike Air Jordans in ‘Pink Blast’ for a V-Day themed pair of sneakers. Available on Culture-circle.com; price on request.

Statement necklace from Pipa Bella.

A statement gold ball necklace from Pipa Bella for a touch of glamour. Available on Nykaafashion.com; 1,195.

Tumi Charm Pouch

A statement Charm Pouch for someone who's always on the move. Available in Tumi stores and online; 9,000.

Michael Kors' Marilyn Satchel

With its structured silhouette and spacious interior, this Michael Kors bag is a good mix of fashion and function. Available in stores and online, price on request.

