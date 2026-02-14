Subscribe

Last-minute Valentine's gifts that will never go out of style

Forget to buy your loved one a V-day gift? Here are some ideas to make their day special 

Ghazal Chengappa
Published14 Feb 2026, 12:47 PM IST
A Valentine's themed Lululemon set in oxford red with dotted hearts
Nobody needs another generic box of chocolates or a giant teddy bear that’ll end up in storage by the next month. This year, we’re pivoting to practical luxury—the kind of gifts that make a Tuesday morning feel a bit more elevated. Whether you’re shopping for the partner who treats their skincare like a religion, the one who won't host a party without the perfect sound system, or the sneakerhead who’s perpetually "one pair away" from a finished collection, we’ve found the sweet spot for you.

Glossier Care Package.

This Glossier Care Package is a gift that skips the heavy-duty skincare routine for two high-impact essentials. Available on Culture-circle.com; 6,972.

Panerai Luminor Due Luna TuttoOro PAM01504,

For the partner who already has the bags and the shoes, this all-gold Panerai is a serious piece of mechanical jewellery that feels more like a collecter's item than a seasonal trend. Available in stores; price on request.

Versace Dylan Blue Eau de Toilette 100 ml for Men

A solid choice for the guy who wants a signature scent that works from the office to dinner. Plus, the gold Medusa seal on the bottle makes his dresser look significantly cooler. Available on luxury.tatacliq.com; 10,300.

The Marshall speaker

A rugged, waterproof speaker that swaps the usual plastic “tech” look for classic brass details and a textured finish that actually feels premium. Available on luxury.tatacliq.com; 19,999.

Sitara Jali Necklace in green.

Ditch the generic diamonds for this Nicobar stunner—a piece that feels mixing old-world filigree with a clean, modern edge. Available in stores and online, 8,000.

Lapis Bard Navy Ducorium Spencer 14 Inch Slim Laptop Business Bag

Level up the 9-to-5 with this Lapis Bard slim briefcase—a masterclass in "quiet luxury" featuring a deep navy gradient and a sharp silhouette. Available on luxury.tatacliq.com; : 23,995.

Gucci Horsebit leather sandals

This is the grand gesture gift for those who know a signature silhouette never goes out of style. Available on Mytheresa.com; € 655.

ALAÏA Le Teckel medium textured-leather shoulder bag

This sculptural silhouette is the ultimate "if you know, you know" piece that turns a simple outfit into a fashion-week moment. Available on net-a-porter.com; $3,250.

Rose Tivoli Ruby And Tanzanite Drop Ring

A unique ring that would earn a special place in anyone's jewellery box. Available on luxury.tatacliq.com; 1,35,000

New Balance 9060 men's sneakers

A masterclass in ugly-cool design—these 9060s swap boring neutrals for a bold green and purple palette. Available on superkicks.in; 17,999.

