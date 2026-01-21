Valentino Garavani: The maker of timeless fashion

Valentino Garavani, the Italian fashion designer who died on 19 January at 93, defined and redefined his métier by crafting couture fantasies steeped in craft, timelessness and femininity.

Through the 1960s, 70s and 80s, Garavani, famous among big personalities and celebrities like Jacqueline Kennedy, Elizabeth Taylor, Julia Roberts and Jennifer Lopez, proposed the idea of a timeless glamour embodied in incredibly crafted outerwear and floor-sweeping eveningwear.

He believed in creating fashion that would never go out of fashion. Here are five of his many creations that defined the world of fashion:

View full Image Jackie Kennedy in her one-of-a-kind Valentino wedding dress ( Courtesy Instagram )

In 1968, Jackie Kennedy tied the knot with Greek shipping mogul Aristotle Onassis in an ivory pleated skirt with a high-neck lace top from Valentino's white collection. This chic and sophisticated look caused a sensation in the US as it was a radical departure from the traditional couture gown (by Ann Lowe) she wore in her first wedding to the late John F. Kennedy.

"Jackie's wedding dress was groundbreaking for the time, being an unconventional short dress," Marissa Speer, head of sales for designer handbags and fashion at Bonhams in the US, told Vogue, in 2024.

View full Image Julia Roberts in a vintage black column gown.

Julia Roberts' Valentino gown at the 2001 Academy Awards proved that nothing comes close to the allure of the monochrome look. The actor accepted her Best Actress award for Erin Brockovich in a vintage black column gown with a tulle overlay and white piping details from the designer's couture collection. The designer later said that seeing Roberts in the dress was the highlight of his career.

View full Image Gwyneth Paltrow in vintage Valentino. ( Instagram/alarmfashion )

Gwyneth Paltrow turned heads at the 2019 Emmy Awards in a vintage Valentino Spring 1963 Haute Couture gown. This look, complete with feather-like sleeves and colour blocking, went on to prove that Valentino's archival look could stand the test of time and never look dated.

View full Image Anne Hathaway with Giancarlo Giammetti (Valentino’s partner) at the 2025 WWD Honors ( Instagram/annehathaway )

At New York City’s 2025 WWD Honors, Anne Hathaway wore a Valentino red gown from the brand's 2003 Haute Couture collection. Valentino introduced this particular scarlet hue in 1959 and has since become an iconic hallmark for the brand. The dress featured a layered silk chiffon silhouette, with bow-tied straps that were accented by several ribbon closures throughout the flowing skirt.

View full Image Princess Diana in Valentino. ( Instagram/princesssdianaa )