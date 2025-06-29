Can vegan snail mucin give the ultimate ‘glass skin'?
Indian brands are now offering vegan solutions to the popular snail mucin, known for hydrating and strengthening the skin barrier
Over the past few years, snail mucin has become a must-have among skincare enthusiasts, especially those who follow Korean beauty trends. In fact, some Korean brands have helped turn this formulation, which includes a secretion produced by snails as an ingredient, into a cult.
Mucin is a gel-like, protein-rich substance known for its ability to hydrate, heal and strengthen the skin barrier. It is used for its regenerative properties, helping with everything from moisture retention to repairing damaged skin, says Dr Bindu Sthalekar, trichologist and cosmetologist, and founder and chief dermatologist, Skin Smart Solutions.