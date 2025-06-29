Can vegan snail mucin give the ultimate ‘glass skin'?

Over the past few years, snail mucin has become a must-have among skincare enthusiasts, especially those who follow Korean beauty trends. In fact, some Korean brands have helped turn this formulation, which includes a secretion produced by snails as an ingredient, into a cult.

Mucin is a gel-like, protein-rich substance known for its ability to hydrate, heal and strengthen the skin barrier. It is used for its regenerative properties, helping with everything from moisture retention to repairing damaged skin, says Dr Bindu Sthalekar, trichologist and cosmetologist, and founder and chief dermatologist, Skin Smart Solutions.

"Snail mucin rose to fame for its multi-tasking benefits—it's deeply hydrating, promotes collagen production, fades acne scars, and calms irritation. It contains naturally occurring glycolic acid, peptides, and hyaluronic acid, making it a gentle yet powerful ingredient," says Dr Sthalekar.

But scratch beneath the surface and ethical questions arise. While brands claim their snail farms are cruelty-free, it's a well known fact that snails are kept in captivity and stimulated to secrete mucin.

Enter vegan mucin—a plant‑powered, cruelty‑free alternative. Dr Sthalekar highlights the broader shift that with the growing demand for cruelty-free products, fermented yeast, mushrooms, seaweed, and plant polysaccharides are now used to mimic the texture and function of snail mucin without using animal derivatives. She says that this is an option for those who want the benefits of mucin without compromising on ethical choices.

In India, brands have begun embracing this trend. Plum Goodness has launched a vegan mucin serum that taps plant polymers for deep hydration. The latest entrant is the brand Brillare.

“We wanted to create a mucin serum that delivers deep hydration and barrier repair—without the ethical or irritation concerns with snail mucin. Our vegan mucin is a clean, 95% natural formulation powered by plant-based mucin, ceramides, and probiotics," claims Jigar Patel, founder and creative head at Brillare. "While traditional snail mucin products raise sourcing and sensitivity issues, our vegan alternative offers all the benefits without compromise. It’s for anyone who believes in skincare that’s both conscious and high-performance."

This writer tried the Brillare serum and found it to be non‑sticky, and it left the skin feel nourished, hydrated, and visibly smoother.

"Many of the newer formulations do an excellent job of replicating the hydration and soothing effects of snail mucin using advanced biotechnology. As a dermatologist, I always recommend checking the ingredient list for supporting actives and ensuring the product is suitable for your skin type," says Dr Sthalekar.



Dhara Vora Sabhnani is a Mumbai-based writer.