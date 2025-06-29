Can vegan snail mucin give the ultimate ‘glass skin'?

Enter vegan mucin—a plant‑powered, cruelty‑free alternative. Dr Sthalekar highlights the broader shift that with the growing demand for cruelty-free products, fermented yeast, mushrooms, seaweed, and plant polysaccharides are now used to mimic the texture and function of snail mucin without using animal derivatives. She says that this is an option for those who want the benefits of mucin without compromising on ethical choices.