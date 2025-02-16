Vidya Balan: ‘Personal style is timeless’
SummaryThe ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ actor on why the sari has the potential to be a global silhouette, if paparazzi influences her fashion -or not- and staying away from trends
There aren’t many contemporary personalities who own the sari like Vidya Balan does. In fact, the actor, who recently starred in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, has become so synonymous with it that references to her almost always have you conjuring up images of her decked in a lush Kanjeevaram or a breezy linen sari. At the recent launch of the Bengaluru store of ethnic fashion brand, Shobitam, of which Balan is the brand ambassador, she was surrounded by fans— dressed in saris, no less—and flooded with questions around her favourite garment. The 46-year-old, dressed in a purple tanchoi Banarasi silk sari, recalled memories of being gifted her first sari by her grandmother, and of growing up in Chembur in Mumbai where women in the neighbourhood wore simple cotton chungidi saris.