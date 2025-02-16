Vidya Balan: ‘Personal style is timeless’

In one of your earlier interviews, you’d mentioned owning 25 saris, and that you don’t repeat saris...

There are saris that have an emotional significance, such as those gifted by my parents, my sister, my mother-in-law, Siddharth (Roy Kapur, her husband) or people who are close to me. Those are saris that have stayed with me forever. When I wear a sari to an appearance that has been sourced by my stylist from designers, I return them. When it comes to saris that are (generally) gifted to me, I do wear them, but I invariably end up asking people close to me such as family, friends, my team or even acquaintances who appreciate them if they’d like to have them. I do this because I’d rather have these handwoven saris, that have had a lot of effort going into making them, be used well by someone else than just have them lying around with me. I also end up donating saris to causes.