Vikram Phadnis on completing 35 years in fashion and film
The fashion-turned-costume designer on working on films during the 1990s and 2000s, directing films and how the fashion industry has evolved
Vikram Phadnis recently celebrated 35 years in the fashion industry with a special showcase, which reflected his journey from working as a choreographer to filmmaker, costume stylist and fashion designer.
The show, hled on 14 October in Mumbai, brought together friends, muses and memories from over the decades. His runway shows have been few since Phadnis turned a filmmaker with two Marathi movies, Hrudayantar and Smile Please (which he is currently remaking in Hindi). But they have always been some of the biggest shows on our calendars during fashion season, with Naomi Campbell and Amitabh Bachchan as show stoppers.
In an interview with Lounge, the designer discusses making it in the industry without formal fashion education, and his thoughts on the Indian fashion industry in 2025. Edited excerpts: