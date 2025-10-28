Vikram Phadnis on completing 35 years in fashion and film

You designed your first capsule collection in 1991 while working on movies…

I had my first exhibition at my home in Bandra. I'd invited friends, family, and people from industry. It was supposed to be a two-day exhibition, but I was sold out on day one. And then I realised, it is in an industry where I can take this out of my home and out of my comfort zone and take this into boutiques and stores. My first collection was a fusion collection because I was still tapping what the market wanted. I've learned a lot on-ground. I've not gone to fashion school but I've always learned from my achievements or failures. Go by your gut. There is no formula to success.