Vintage activewear is making a comeback

Till very recently, stepping outside in anything except a head-to-toe monochromatic matching set felt like an absolute fashion crime. For years, the activewear industry put us in a chokehold of seamless coordination, making us look like very chic, very expensive crayons. But the era of the hyper-curated gym clone is officially over.
In 2026, the ultimate flex isn’t looking like you bought what was on the mannequin—it’s the art of the intentional clash. From neon sports bras paired with neutrals to mixing distinct textures and brands, mismatched activewear is making a massive comeback. It’s chaotic, it’s got personality. Here are the best ways to master the mismatched look without looking like you got dressed in the dark.