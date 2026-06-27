Vintage activewear is making a comeback

Ghazal Chengappa
1 min read27 Jun 2026, 01:11 PM IST
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The best vintage activewear finds are usually sitting in thrift shops.(Instagram/beanbyjess)
Summary
Why look like a perfectly matched gym clone when you can channel old-school sportswear energy with mixed textures, retro graphics, and raw personal style?

Till very recently, stepping outside in anything except a head-to-toe monochromatic matching set felt like an absolute fashion crime. For years, the activewear industry put us in a chokehold of seamless coordination, making us look like very chic, very expensive crayons. But the era of the hyper-curated gym clone is officially over.

In 2026, the ultimate flex isn’t looking like you bought what was on the mannequin—it’s the art of the intentional clash. From neon sports bras paired with neutrals to mixing distinct textures and brands, mismatched activewear is making a massive comeback. It’s chaotic, it’s got personality. Here are the best ways to master the mismatched look without looking like you got dressed in the dark.

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Balenciaga Logo sports bra

Ground this deep maroon sports bra with a vibrant pair of teal flare leggings for that high-contrast color blocking look. Available on www.mytheresa.com; €295.

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Adidas Cropped flare slate and blue

Team these sporty, knee-grazing cropped leggings with a casual athelisure baby tee. Available on rummagestretch.com; $85.

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Adidas polka dotted sprinter shorts.

Ditch the matching top and clash these whimsical baby blue polka-dot sprinter shorts with a structured, solid burgundry tank. Available on adidas.com.sg; $59.

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Nike pointelle capri.

Capris have resurrected and are here to stay. Pair them with a bright coloured sports bra or a going out top and heels for an athelisure inspired streetwear look. Available on rummagestretch.com; $90.

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Hunnit zen halo top with in-built bra

Break up this 70s-inspired, contrast-piped cherry cami by trading the matching flares for a pair of boxy, oversized utility cargo pants or heather gray sweatpants. Available on hunnit.com; 1,999.

About the Author

Ghazal Chengappa

Ghazal Chengappa is a Bengaluru-based journalist and an alumnus of the Asian College of Journalism and Christ University, specialising in the intersection of food, fashion, and contemporary Indian culture. After a short stint in digital marketing, she has worked as a desk editor at Mint Lounge for nearly two years and enjoys spotting factual errors and typos in her free time (and at work). She writes about the evolving digital landscape, with recent features including examining the automation of modern romance in "Swiped right on perfection? Maybe AI wrote their profile, the competitive shift in dining culture through The global reservation game comes to India," and and the sustainable fashion movement in The new 'it' thing: a clothes swap party. She tracks micro-trends by curating seasonal wishlists, identifying the best looks from the Cannes Film Festival, and exploring the rise of concert fashion. Her reporting also guides readers on where to buy pre-loved clothes, reflecting a keen interest in sustainable style. She writes listicles on emerging fashion trends, gifting for several occasions, and sometimes even deep-dives into social subcultures. Whether she is proofreading long-form stories or identifying the season's it-bag, she remains an incisive observer of the shifts and subcultures redefining India's lifestyle trends.

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