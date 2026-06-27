Vintage activewear is making a comeback

Till very recently, stepping outside in anything except a head-to-toe monochromatic matching set felt like an absolute fashion crime. For years, the activewear industry put us in a chokehold of seamless coordination, making us look like very chic, very expensive crayons. But the era of the hyper-curated gym clone is officially over.
Till very recently, stepping outside in anything except a head-to-toe monochromatic matching set felt like an absolute fashion crime. For years, the activewear industry put us in a chokehold of seamless coordination, making us look like very chic, very expensive crayons. But the era of the hyper-curated gym clone is officially over.
In 2026, the ultimate flex isn’t looking like you bought what was on the mannequin—it’s the art of the intentional clash. From neon sports bras paired with neutrals to mixing distinct textures and brands, mismatched activewear is making a massive comeback. It’s chaotic, it’s got personality. Here are the best ways to master the mismatched look without looking like you got dressed in the dark.
In 2026, the ultimate flex isn’t looking like you bought what was on the mannequin—it’s the art of the intentional clash. From neon sports bras paired with neutrals to mixing distinct textures and brands, mismatched activewear is making a massive comeback. It’s chaotic, it’s got personality. Here are the best ways to master the mismatched look without looking like you got dressed in the dark.
Ground this deep maroon sports bra with a vibrant pair of teal flare leggings for that high-contrast color blocking look. Available on www.mytheresa.com; €295.
Team these sporty, knee-grazing cropped leggings with a casual athelisure baby tee. Available on rummagestretch.com; $85.
Ditch the matching top and clash these whimsical baby blue polka-dot sprinter shorts with a structured, solid burgundry tank. Available on adidas.com.sg; $59.
Capris have resurrected and are here to stay. Pair them with a bright coloured sports bra or a going out top and heels for an athelisure inspired streetwear look. Available on rummagestretch.com; $90.
Break up this 70s-inspired, contrast-piped cherry cami by trading the matching flares for a pair of boxy, oversized utility cargo pants or heather gray sweatpants. Available on hunnit.com; ₹1,999.