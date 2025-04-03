What Vivienne Westwood's India show did not get right
SummaryThe British brand’s take on Khadi, the freedom fabric, proved what global brands should not do in India
It wasn’t an April Fool’s Day joke after all. As soon as the invite to Vivienne Westwood’s 1 April show in Mumbai landed as a WhatsApp text, many thought it was a prank. It was going to be the first-ever India show by the British brand, which doesn’t have a store in the country as yet. It was going to be a collection with Khadi as a highlight—experimentations with one Indian fabric on a global stage are unheard of. It was going to be traditional meets ready-to-wear meets couture meets punk, an extraordinary marriage the fashion world hadn’t seen in years.