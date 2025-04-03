What Vivienne Westwood's India show did not get right

A striped beige-grey Khadi dress came with puff sleeves, an angrakha-style tie-up detailing near the thigh and a pallu-like trail. A mishmash of too many thoughts, making the look seem ill-fitted, confused and hasty. Another difficult-to-describe ensemble, which combined a corset with a floor-length kurta—or was it a kaftan?—lacked the level of craftsmanship one would expect from an independent brand known to produce edgy fashion since 1971. There were some garments that stood out, like a purple-pink ikat skirt (it was shown at the Paris show last year) and a white silk dress reminiscent of Carrie Bradshaw’s famous bridal gown in Sex & The City, but they were overshadowed by mediocre styling. It all made one wonder: what was the idea behind the show that was a collaboration between Vivienne Westwood, Maharashtra government’s textile department and Pune-based Vivz Fashion School? “We want to test the market," Carlo D’Amario, Vivienne Westwood CEO, told Lounge before the show. “This is the first time we have taken Khadi from here (from Khadi India and Aaranya, the textile initiative by Gwalior’s Priyadarshini Scindia) to our atelier in London. We plan to open a store soon (in Mumbai)."