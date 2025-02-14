Inside the closets of India's rich
SummaryWardrobe organisers are creating high-end boutique experiences and dressing rooms inside the closets of their ultrarich clients
Jewellery designer Dipika A. believes her manifestation chanting exercise has finally paid off. About a month ago, a group of architects and interior designers completed what she calls, the “closet of my dreams". Spread across 200 sq. ft in the “vastu-approved" south-west direction of her south Delhi farmhouse, the U-shaped walk-in closet—with a white Lemieux et Cie ottoman in the middle complementing the white walls and dark-wood flooring—is divided into three sections: What to Wear this Week, What to Wear this Season, and Bags and Jewellery.
Each section includes three ceiling-to-floor wardrobes, hidden behind translucent doors with inset lighting and access available only to Dipika through a biometric finger scan. She shows me her What to Wear this Week section. There are seven curated looks—each look for the day includes gymwear (for that Monday, she’d chosen Alo), officewear (grey Zara jacket, printed Gucci shirt and Cos jeans), eveningwear (a beige Stella McCartney dress) and a night suit (Versace), all hung on customised vintage print hangers, complete with matching shoes and accessories.
The What to Wear this Season section—from which she picks outfits for What to Wear This Week—is bigger, more crowded, with colour-coordinated long and short coats, capes, sweaters, shirts, sweatpants, leggings, hoodies, T-shirts, jeans, skirts, saris, tailored suit sets.... all organised by category. Among the 15 categories is “feeling"—oversized black and blue tops/kurtas for days she’s feeling bloated or “fat".