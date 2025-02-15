From the Oyster to the Jubilee: The importance of wristwatch bracelets
SummaryWhen it comes to wristwatches, while movements and dials dominate the conversation, a stylish bracelet can make all the difference
These days, a mechanical wristwatch functions primarily as jewellery, signifying refinement but not doing anything that your phone can’t. A watch is an extension of personal style, a symbol of craftsmanship and, for many, an object of deep fascination. But there’s more to the appeal than just the way the watch case and dial looks.
Enter the watch bracelet. While movements, case designs and dials often dominate the conversation, the bracelet can be just as definitive. A well-crafted steel bracelet complements a watch, making the overall effect more seamless. Whether evoking robustness, elegance or sheer practicality, steel bracelets have become indispensable in horological design.