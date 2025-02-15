From the Oyster to the Jubilee: The importance of wristwatch bracelets

Also Read 6 things to keep in mind while buying a wristwatch

Unlike traditional bracelets attached to lugs (but can be swapped out for straps), integrated bracelets fuse with the case architecture, creating a seamless look. These bracelets often feature complex finishing techniques, with brushed and polished surfaces juxtaposed to create an intricate interplay of textures. The Royal Oak's bracelet, in particular, is a masterpiece of engineering, with bevelled edges and an almost silky articulation, making it one of the most comfortable bracelets to wear.