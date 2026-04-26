Watches and Wonders 2026: The next ‘it’ watch for you

At Watches and Wonders Geneva 2026, which concluded on 20 April in Geneva, watchmakers unveiled everything from museum-worthy horological creations and jewellery-inspired timepieces to refreshed editions of enduring classics.
Several maisons leaned into artistry and craftsmanship, presenting watches that blurred the boundaries between horology, sculpture and jewellery, while others focused on refining signature models with slimmer cases, new movements and subtle aesthetic updates. Here are some of the more striking pieces that are worth investing in.
Chanel’s iconic Camellia has been reimagined as the Noeud de Camelia Diamonds Cuff. With diamonds and a black lacquer trim, the leather strap looks like a bow made of grosgrain ribbon.
Jaeger-LeCoultre takes wearable art to another level: The Reverso One Sakura features a crane that stands at the edge of a lake beneath a branch of cherry blossoms—all in precious stones.
Vacheron Constantin captures spring with the Égérie Moon Phase Spring Blossom, which has diamond-studded pink dial and a hand-painted calfskin strap that looks and feels like silk.
The Myst de Cartier reimagines the wristwatch as a sculpture for the wrist. Eschewing a traditional clasp for an elastic strap, it is constructed like a string of precious beads.
So what if you can’t travel to space? Wear a watch built for the final frontier. IWC Schaffhausen’s Pilot’s Venturer Vertical Drive reimagines traditional watch controls for use beyond Earth.
The 122 stones in Bvlgari’s Serpenti Aeterna make it a symbol of unapologetic maximalism.
This Piaget Swinging Pebbles timepiece, which comes with a twisted gold chain, uses tiger’s eye stone to create a watch that doubles as an amulet.