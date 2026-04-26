Watches and Wonders 2026: The next ‘it’ watch for you

At Watches and Wonders Geneva 2026, which concluded on 20 April in Geneva, watchmakers unveiled everything from museum-worthy horological creations and jewellery-inspired timepieces to refreshed editions of enduring classics.

Several maisons leaned into artistry and craftsmanship, presenting watches that blurred the boundaries between horology, sculpture and jewellery, while others focused on refining signature models with slimmer cases, new movements and subtle aesthetic updates. Here are some of the more striking pieces that are worth investing in.