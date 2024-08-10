Wear a wristwatch, because it’s a badass thing to do
SummaryThis month we discuss finding value in a mechanical watch, plus all the fun things you can do with a chronograph
Nearly two years ago, I wrote a lament in this column regarding a number of excellent watch brands not being available in India. Amongst these, I counted such great favourites of watch enthusiasts like Tudor and Hamilton. I’d also mentioned some other such bugbears, like the lack of fantastic quartz Timex timepieces such as the Q chronograph and the Q GMT, as well as the mechanical Timex Marlin.
One of my criticisms of this dearth had to do with finding value. Good watches do not come cheap, especially when they are mechanical watches with either manually wound or automatic movements. The cheapest ‘good’ watch comes in roughly the ₹20,000-40,000 bracket. This is a band dominated by the two Japanese heavyweights: Seiko and Citizen.