Wear a wristwatch, because it’s a badass thing to do

These scales are usually either marked on the outer edge of the dial, or on the bezel. There are five popular scales, with the most pervasive one being the tachymeter scale. This is the one you find on most famous chronographs, be it the Rolex Daytona, the Omega Speedmaster or the Zenith El Primero. Such chronographs are called racing chronographs, because they were developed initially to time races and were tools of choice for both race officials and drivers. The tachymeter bezel effectively helps you determine the speed of an object (in either miles per hour or km per hour) over a given distance. Back when mechanical speedometers on vehicles weren’t the most accurate things (as late as the early 1960s), a chronograph with a tachymeter scale would give a better measurement of average speeds.