Pretty chunky watches with dials made of leather, silk and gemstones
A curated list of watches with dials that are a work of art, perfect for everyday wear and the festive season
Timepieces with unique straps are always striking. However, a dial made from fabric takes the uniqueness of a watch to another level.
Over the past few months, more watch brands have been experimenting with dial designs that incorporate fabrics such as leather and silk, as well as gemstones.
