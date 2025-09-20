Over the past few months, more watch brands have been experimenting with dial designs that incorporate fabrics such as leather and silk, as well as gemstones.

Lounge has curated a list of watches with dials that are a work of art, perfect for everyday wear and the festive season.

ARTY WRISTWORK

Carry maximalism on your wrist with Hublot Big Bang One Click Marc Ferrero. Its dial is based on the famous Lipstick painting by contemporary artist Ferrero. Available in stores, price on request.

CHEEKY TIME-KEEPER

The Hermes Arceau Rocabar de Rire

The Hermes Arceau Rocabar de Rire dial comes with a sense humour. Hand-engraved and having horsehair marquetry, the horse sticks out its tongue at the push of a tiny button. Available in stores, price on request.

SILKY SMOOTH

The Celadon Celestial Silk

Maison Celadon’s Celestial Silk dress watch has a Suzhou silk dial, hand-embroidered with silk threads by craftswomen in China. Available online, price on request.

SHADES OF SEA

The Ressence Type 8

The Ressence Type 8 dial design is simple yet complex. The timepiece uses indigo- dyed silk threads to cover the dial in a spiral pattern, creating a range of shades, from electric blue to almost-black. Available online, ₹28 lakh.

FREE FORM

The Piaget Hidden Treasures Cuff

The Piaget Hidden Treasures Cuff is a nod to evocative designs, with its half-hidden dial design. Available in stores, price on request.

SET IN STONE

The Panthère de Cartier

Designed in the 1980s, the Panthère de Cartier watch dial uses techniques like enamelling and stone-setting to draw the movements of a panther, the brand’s emblematic animal. Available in stores, ₹17.30 lakh.

