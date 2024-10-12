6 things to keep in mind while buying a wristwatch

Also Read 4 iconic wristwatches and their affordable alternatives

Over the past decade or so, led by the Apple Watch, wearables have come to dominate the “wrist real estate" market. But that doesn’t mean, as someone I heard saying the other day, that wristwatch market and the wearables market is the same. They may have overlaps at the lower and mid-range prices, but there too we are seeing the effects of a new technology. Just like the sales of smartphones have plateaued because of sheer ubiquity in most markets, so will, slowly and surely, the smartwatch market. Do you upgrade every year when a new Apple Watch or a Garmin comes out? Maybe once you did. But the tech upgrades are no longer compelling enough for you to do so now.