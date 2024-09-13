4 iconic wristwatches and their affordable alternatives | Mint

4 iconic wristwatches and their affordable alternatives
When it comes to wristwatches, there are some classic styles that never go out of fashion. To a large extent these styles have much to do with the stated purpose of the watch. For example, if it is a watch that can be worn in the sea while snorkelling or diving, then it’s a dive watch. And since a dive watch is a tool, it has to look a certain way.
Such an approach to watch design extends to other styles as well, be it dress watches, or field watches, or chronographs, or watches featuring multiple complications. Over a century on from the advent of wristwatches, each of these styles are represented by certain iconic models (‘references’ in watch-speak) from famous brands. Be it a matter of design or of function, these references perfectly encapsulate the style of watch it is, a platonic ideal that all other watches follow.