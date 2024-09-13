4 iconic wristwatches and their affordable alternatives

With the holiday season upon us, you may be in the market for a new timepiece, either for yourself, or as a gift. So, I thought it would be a fun idea to talk about three of the most iconic watches in their respective categories, and three affordable alternatives that will keep your heart and wallet both happy. As I said earlier, many of the affordable ones are nearly as iconic and important as their more expensive brethren, so you won’t be losing out on value.