State of the collection: 3 classic wristwatches that I bought in 2024
SummaryFrom a storied diver to a digital budget king and a vintage-style chronograph, here are three of my go-to watches of this year
If you follow horology YouTubers and especially watch Instagram, you’ll know that December is full of “state-of-the-collection" posts. While in the real world people get by with just one or two watches, for watch enthusiasts, their personal collection—whether one or dozens of watches—is an ever evolving beast.
In part, this is to do with the nature of such enthusiasm. With major brands launching dozens of different models every year, there are always new, fun watches to be experienced. And what better way to do so than to buy them? The money required is often raised by selling existing watches. As a result, collections tend to moult.There are exceptions to this, like watches with fond personal memories, or a hand-me-down from a parent or a grandparent.