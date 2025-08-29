How to apply waterproof makeup that lasts

There was a time when makeup artists used to follow a long, tedious process to ensure their client's makeup stayed intact for hours.

But now those days are over, says celebrity make-up artist Sandhya Shekar. “We no longer have to create these different layers to make make-up last," says Shekar, the founder of Mokae Beauty and who's worked with celebrities like supermodel Alessandra Ambrosio. "Now you can just pick up waterproof makeup and pretty much use them in isolation."

Shekar says makeup technology has advanced in the waterproof category today, especially with kajals and mascaras.

According to celebrity hair and makeup artist Daniel Bauer, who works with stars like Katrina Kaif, says waterproof makeup isn’t magic—it’s product science. “Long lasting and waterproof makeup is about choosing the right formulas and products for your skin type and purpose, and then letting them do their job," says Bauer.

The experts share their secrets to help you make your makeup last this monsoon.