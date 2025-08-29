How to apply waterproof makeup that lasts

There was a time when makeup artists used to follow a long, tedious process to ensure their client's makeup stayed intact for hours.
But now those days are over, says celebrity make-up artist Sandhya Shekar. “We no longer have to create these different layers to make make-up last," says Shekar, the founder of Mokae Beauty and who's worked with celebrities like supermodel Alessandra Ambrosio. "Now you can just pick up waterproof makeup and pretty much use them in isolation."
Shekar says makeup technology has advanced in the waterproof category today, especially with kajals and mascaras.
According to celebrity hair and makeup artist Daniel Bauer, who works with stars like Katrina Kaif, says waterproof makeup isn’t magic—it’s product science. “Long lasting and waterproof makeup is about choosing the right formulas and products for your skin type and purpose, and then letting them do their job," says Bauer.
The experts share their secrets to help you make your makeup last this monsoon.
Base game
Bauer always likes to go for water-resistant, long-wear foundations paired with the right primer—because if your canvas is solid, everything else holds up better, he says. Shekar, too, prefers matte for her waterproof looks because matte textures tend to hold on the skin for longer.
“A primer is essential, but what really matters is how you layer your products, seamlessly blending each of the layers as well. For waterproof makeup, working each of the layers seamlessly, especially with foundation, is important. What I like to do is go with a flatbrush foundation application technique first, then with a beauty blender, and then really pack that foundation in so that it almost becomes like a second skin and stays," says Shekar.
Baking is another technique that will make your makeup stay longer, and Shekar likes to use HD powders to lock it all in.
All eyes on you
Eye primers will help you hold your eye makeup in place for long days. Eyes and lips are where waterproofing really shows its worth to keep you looking sharp, says Bauer. “For liner and shadow, my go-to hack is using a sealing product like Aqua Seal—it instantly turns any pigment into a smudge-proof, waterproof version of itself. Mascara, of course, should always be waterproof when you know you’re battling humidity or water," says the artist.
Chef’s kiss
Nothing beats a good liquid matte lipstick for colour that won't budge, says Bauer. However, he does not recommend setting it with powder as it makes it more drying.
“If you have any formulation that is not very long lasting or waterproof, what I like to do is coat a shade of lipstick with a matching liquid lipstick. This almost waterproofs the lipstick, no matter what you eat or drink, the product stays on much longer," explains Shekar.
Fix it well
And then comes the real superhero: fixing sprays. “The right fixing spray (not to be mistaken with a setting spray) is the one product that locks everything in, making the look truly waterproof," Bauer says.