Constant rain not just alters your routine—from deciding the exact hour to leave the house depending on the Weather app, to figuring out the less-crowded route to the office or your favourite ramen restaurant—but also makes you wonder how to dress up.

Wearing white is a big risk, and so are sheer fabrics, unless you are carrying a reliable umbrella. Shoes need to be sturdy enough to withstand puddles, and the bag needs to be both functional and waterproof. September is likely to be a rainy month in many cities, but that doesn't mean you have to compromise on your style.

From quirky, colourful shoes to a chic, waterproof jacket, discover some must-have essentials to stay comfortable, dry, and effortlessly stylish during rainy days.

