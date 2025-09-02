From hair bonnets to waterproof blousons: style essentials for a rainy day
Don’t let rain dampen your style. Here are some must-haves to stay comfortable, dry and effortlessly stylish while navigating puddles and traffic jams
Constant rain not just alters your routine—from deciding the exact hour to leave the house depending on the Weather app, to figuring out the less-crowded route to the office or your favourite ramen restaurant—but also makes you wonder how to dress up.
Wearing white is a big risk, and so are sheer fabrics, unless you are carrying a reliable umbrella. Shoes need to be sturdy enough to withstand puddles, and the bag needs to be both functional and waterproof. September is likely to be a rainy month in many cities, but that doesn't mean you have to compromise on your style.
From quirky, colourful shoes to a chic, waterproof jacket, discover some must-have essentials to stay comfortable, dry, and effortlessly stylish during rainy days.