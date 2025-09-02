Wearing white is a big risk, and so are sheer fabrics, unless you are carrying a reliable umbrella. Shoes need to be sturdy enough to withstand puddles, and the bag needs to be both functional and waterproof. September is likely to be a rainy month in many cities, but that doesn't mean you have to compromise on your style.

From quirky, colourful shoes to a chic, waterproof jacket, discover some must-have essentials to stay comfortable, dry, and effortlessly stylish during rainy days.

Keep it versatile

Uniqlo Windproof Stand Blouson

It's chic, practical and can be paired with almost anything—the Uniqlo Windproof Stand Blouson is also waterproof. Available in stores and online, ₹4,990.

Don't forget the brolly

Cheeky Chunk Ramu Chai umbrella

Skip the boring black/blue and have some fun while selecting a brolly. This cute printed umbrella, for instance, depicts a rainy day in Mumbai. Available online, ₹1,500.

Hair care

Hairbrella Rain Bonnet

For those who prefer to keep their hair well covered when stepping outside during rain, a hair bonnet is a great option. Available online, ₹3,600.

No space crunch

Longchamp Le Pliage Energy L Handbag

The Longchamp Le Pliage Energy L Handbag can fit everything, from your notebook and laptop to your make-up essentials and even an extra pair of clothes, just in case you get soaked in the rain. Available online, ₹28,000.

