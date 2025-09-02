Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499
READ NEXT STORY
Business News/ Lounge / Style/  From hair bonnets to waterproof blousons: style essentials for a rainy day

From hair bonnets to waterproof blousons: style essentials for a rainy day

Team Lounge

Don’t let rain dampen your style. Here are some must-haves to stay comfortable, dry and effortlessly stylish while navigating puddles and traffic jams 

The Button Shoe by Jeetinder Sandhu
Gift this article

Constant rain not just alters your routine—from deciding the exact hour to leave the house depending on the Weather app, to figuring out the less-crowded route to the office or your favourite ramen restaurant—but also makes you wonder how to dress up.

Constant rain not just alters your routine—from deciding the exact hour to leave the house depending on the Weather app, to figuring out the less-crowded route to the office or your favourite ramen restaurant—but also makes you wonder how to dress up.

Wearing white is a big risk, and so are sheer fabrics, unless you are carrying a reliable umbrella. Shoes need to be sturdy enough to withstand puddles, and the bag needs to be both functional and waterproof. September is likely to be a rainy month in many cities, but that doesn't mean you have to compromise on your style.

Wearing white is a big risk, and so are sheer fabrics, unless you are carrying a reliable umbrella. Shoes need to be sturdy enough to withstand puddles, and the bag needs to be both functional and waterproof. September is likely to be a rainy month in many cities, but that doesn't mean you have to compromise on your style.

From quirky, colourful shoes to a chic, waterproof jacket, discover some must-have essentials to stay comfortable, dry, and effortlessly stylish during rainy days.

Also Read | How to adjust your skincare routine for different seasons

Keep it versatile

Uniqlo Windproof Stand Blouson

It's chic, practical and can be paired with almost anything—the Uniqlo Windproof Stand Blouson is also waterproof. Available in stores and online, 4,990.

Don't forget the brolly
Cheeky Chunk Ramu Chai umbrella

Skip the boring black/blue and have some fun while selecting a brolly. This cute printed umbrella, for instance, depicts a rainy day in Mumbai. Available online, 1,500.

Hair care
Hairbrella Rain Bonnet

For those who prefer to keep their hair well covered when stepping outside during rain, a hair bonnet is a great option. Available online, 3,600.

No space crunch
Longchamp Le Pliage Energy L Handbag

The Longchamp Le Pliage Energy L Handbag can fit everything, from your notebook and laptop to your make-up essentials and even an extra pair of clothes, just in case you get soaked in the rain. Available online, 28,000.

Also Read | Face masks that will fight monsoon-related skin problems
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.