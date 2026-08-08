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When fashion becomes a lesson in art

Team Lounge
1 min read8 Aug 2026, 11:30 AM IST
Tarun Tahiliani Quintessence Embellished Jumpsuit.
Tarun Tahiliani Quintessence Embellished Jumpsuit.
Summary

A curated list of statement pieces that turn iconic art into wearable personal style

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Far beyond standard seasonal trends, designers continue to draw inspiration from master painters, iconic art movements and historic craftsmanship. From Dalí-inspired surrealist brooches and pop art shirts to Kalighat Patachitra silk coats, wearable art bridges the gap between heritage and fashion.

Far beyond standard seasonal trends, designers continue to draw inspiration from master painters, iconic art movements and historic craftsmanship. From Dalí-inspired surrealist brooches and pop art shirts to Kalighat Patachitra silk coats, wearable art bridges the gap between heritage and fashion.

Whether you are looking to elevate your wardrobe with bold statements or surrealist accents, here is a list of striking pieces that turn everyday dressing into art.

Whether you are looking to elevate your wardrobe with bold statements or surrealist accents, here is a list of striking pieces that turn everyday dressing into art.

Pascal Möbius Diamond Watch.

Twisted Time

This watch, blending retro and futuristic styles, shows the entangled nature of time. Available on Pascaldesign.com;$365.

Also Read | The ultimate shopping guide to all-season knitwear
Anamika Khanna Kalighat Patachitra Silk Coat.

Painted Silk

This coat blends Kalighat patachitra with modern dressing. Available in stores and online; price on request.

Alaïa Mirrored Leather Slingback Flats.

Silver Age

These leather slingbacks channel the glamour of the Art Deco era with mirrored detail. Available on Mytheresa.com; €1,120.

Off-White Tinted Sunglasses.

Frames of Fantasy

See the world through a Surrealist lens with this tinted pair. Available on Farfetch.com; $357.

Études Studio Graphic Print Shirt.

Pop Out

This cotton shirt celebrates Andy Warhol’s pop art universe. Available on Farfetch.com; $693.

Also Read | India Couture Week 2026: House of Masaba makes its bridal wear debut
Dolce & Gabbana T-Shirt.

Divine World

A printed tee that turns Byzantine mosaic art and Christ iconography into a statement piece of streetwear. Available on Dolcegabbana.com; price on request.

Louis Vuitton Montsouris Trunk Adornments.

Jewel Bag

A leather bag that pays homage to the artistry of traditional Indian jewellery. Available in stores and online; 18.40 lakh.

Ruby Lips.

Dali's Kiss

This bejewelled magnet, which doubles as a brooch, reimagines Salvador Dalí’s iconic “Ruby Lips” creation for Schiaparelli. Available on Vam.ac.uk; £5.

Also Read | India Couture Week 2026: Falguni Shane Peacock stay true to maximalism
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Meet the Author

Team Lounge

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeLoungeStyleWhen fashion becomes a lesson in art

When fashion becomes a lesson in art

Team Lounge
1 min read8 Aug 2026, 11:30 AM IST
Tarun Tahiliani Quintessence Embellished Jumpsuit.
Tarun Tahiliani Quintessence Embellished Jumpsuit.
Summary

A curated list of statement pieces that turn iconic art into wearable personal style

Gift this article

Far beyond standard seasonal trends, designers continue to draw inspiration from master painters, iconic art movements and historic craftsmanship. From Dalí-inspired surrealist brooches and pop art shirts to Kalighat Patachitra silk coats, wearable art bridges the gap between heritage and fashion.

Far beyond standard seasonal trends, designers continue to draw inspiration from master painters, iconic art movements and historic craftsmanship. From Dalí-inspired surrealist brooches and pop art shirts to Kalighat Patachitra silk coats, wearable art bridges the gap between heritage and fashion.

Whether you are looking to elevate your wardrobe with bold statements or surrealist accents, here is a list of striking pieces that turn everyday dressing into art.

Whether you are looking to elevate your wardrobe with bold statements or surrealist accents, here is a list of striking pieces that turn everyday dressing into art.

Pascal Möbius Diamond Watch.

Twisted Time

This watch, blending retro and futuristic styles, shows the entangled nature of time. Available on Pascaldesign.com;$365.

Also Read | The ultimate shopping guide to all-season knitwear
Anamika Khanna Kalighat Patachitra Silk Coat.

Painted Silk

This coat blends Kalighat patachitra with modern dressing. Available in stores and online; price on request.

Alaïa Mirrored Leather Slingback Flats.

Silver Age

These leather slingbacks channel the glamour of the Art Deco era with mirrored detail. Available on Mytheresa.com; €1,120.

Off-White Tinted Sunglasses.

Frames of Fantasy

See the world through a Surrealist lens with this tinted pair. Available on Farfetch.com; $357.

Études Studio Graphic Print Shirt.

Pop Out

This cotton shirt celebrates Andy Warhol’s pop art universe. Available on Farfetch.com; $693.

Also Read | India Couture Week 2026: House of Masaba makes its bridal wear debut
Dolce & Gabbana T-Shirt.

Divine World

A printed tee that turns Byzantine mosaic art and Christ iconography into a statement piece of streetwear. Available on Dolcegabbana.com; price on request.

Louis Vuitton Montsouris Trunk Adornments.

Jewel Bag

A leather bag that pays homage to the artistry of traditional Indian jewellery. Available in stores and online; 18.40 lakh.

Ruby Lips.

Dali's Kiss

This bejewelled magnet, which doubles as a brooch, reimagines Salvador Dalí’s iconic “Ruby Lips” creation for Schiaparelli. Available on Vam.ac.uk; £5.

Also Read | India Couture Week 2026: Falguni Shane Peacock stay true to maximalism
Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Team Lounge

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeLoungeStyleWhen fashion becomes a lesson in art
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