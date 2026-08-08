When fashion becomes a lesson in art

Far beyond standard seasonal trends, designers continue to draw inspiration from master painters, iconic art movements and historic craftsmanship. From Dalí-inspired surrealist brooches and pop art shirts to Kalighat Patachitra silk coats, wearable art bridges the gap between heritage and fashion.
Far beyond standard seasonal trends, designers continue to draw inspiration from master painters, iconic art movements and historic craftsmanship. From Dalí-inspired surrealist brooches and pop art shirts to Kalighat Patachitra silk coats, wearable art bridges the gap between heritage and fashion.
Whether you are looking to elevate your wardrobe with bold statements or surrealist accents, here is a list of striking pieces that turn everyday dressing into art.
Whether you are looking to elevate your wardrobe with bold statements or surrealist accents, here is a list of striking pieces that turn everyday dressing into art.
Twisted Time
This watch, blending retro and futuristic styles, shows the entangled nature of time. Available on Pascaldesign.com;$365.
Painted Silk
This coat blends Kalighat patachitra with modern dressing. Available in stores and online; price on request.
Silver Age
These leather slingbacks channel the glamour of the Art Deco era with mirrored detail. Available on Mytheresa.com; €1,120.
Frames of Fantasy
See the world through a Surrealist lens with this tinted pair. Available on Farfetch.com; $357.
Pop Out
This cotton shirt celebrates Andy Warhol’s pop art universe. Available on Farfetch.com; $693.
Divine World
A printed tee that turns Byzantine mosaic art and Christ iconography into a statement piece of streetwear. Available on Dolcegabbana.com; price on request.
Jewel Bag
A leather bag that pays homage to the artistry of traditional Indian jewellery. Available in stores and online; ₹18.40 lakh.
Dali's Kiss
This bejewelled magnet, which doubles as a brooch, reimagines Salvador Dalí’s iconic “Ruby Lips” creation for Schiaparelli. Available on Vam.ac.uk; £5.