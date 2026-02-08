Don't feel like wearing a sari or lehnga to a wedding? Here's what works instead

Heavy silks and gown-lehngas are not the only way to dress for a wedding. While traditional outfits hold their charm, their weight and ornate embellishments can often feel like a burden rather than a statement.

Recognising this shift, several designers have been reimagining wedding couture with understated Indo-western silhouettes that prioritise movement and clean lines.

From metallic power-sets to gowns that mimic a drape, these looks live in the creative space between tradition, modern and trend.

View full Image Sonata skirt set

Blurring the lines between two classics, this look offers the volume of a lehnga and the sweeping grace of a sari. Available on Ridhimabhasin.com; ₹82,500.

View full Image Ayah

This ensemble offers a flowy, contemporary take on the lehnga, swapping the traditional voluminous skirt for a streamlined drape in silk organza and the standard choli for a hand-embroidered corset. Available on Mahimamahajan.in; ₹75,000.

View full Image Rust Stretch Net Bell Bottom Set With Embroidered Blazer And Polo Neck Top

This is for the wedding guest who prefers tailoring over tulle. It features flared, architectural pants paired with high neck top and an embellished cropped blazer. Available on Kalkifashion.com; ₹84,500.

View full Image Shamrock Shimmy Gown

This gown uses Indian motifs and a sleek silhouette with a high slit, creating a look that is chic and traditional. Available on Papadontpreach.com; ₹1,84,970.

View full Image Kalista Bottle Green Viscose Georgette Printed Pre-Draped Saree Set

Merging the grace of a gown with the classic drape, this bottle green ensemble ditches the standard blouse for a one-shoulder silhouette and a structural belt. Available on Perniaspopupshop.com; ₹31,500.

View full Image Gold Net Indo Western Jewelled Cape And Skirt Set With Tassels