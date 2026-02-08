Don't feel like wearing a sari or lehnga to a wedding? Here's what works instead

Heavy silks and gown-lehngas are not the only way to dress for a wedding. While traditional outfits hold their charm, their weight and ornate embellishments can often feel like a burden rather than a statement.
Recognising this shift, several designers have been reimagining wedding couture with understated Indo-western silhouettes that prioritise movement and clean lines.
From metallic power-sets to gowns that mimic a drape, these looks live in the creative space between tradition, modern and trend.
Blurring the lines between two classics, this look offers the volume of a lehnga and the sweeping grace of a sari. Available on Ridhimabhasin.com; ₹82,500.
This ensemble offers a flowy, contemporary take on the lehnga, swapping the traditional voluminous skirt for a streamlined drape in silk organza and the standard choli for a hand-embroidered corset. Available on Mahimamahajan.in; ₹75,000.
This is for the wedding guest who prefers tailoring over tulle. It features flared, architectural pants paired with high neck top and an embellished cropped blazer. Available on Kalkifashion.com; ₹84,500.
This gown uses Indian motifs and a sleek silhouette with a high slit, creating a look that is chic and traditional. Available on Papadontpreach.com; ₹1,84,970.
Merging the grace of a gown with the classic drape, this bottle green ensemble ditches the standard blouse for a one-shoulder silhouette and a structural belt. Available on Perniaspopupshop.com; ₹31,500.
Breaking away from the floor-sweeping tradition, this look pairs a heavily embellished mini-skirt with a sheer, jewelled cape. Available on Kalkifashion.com; ₹94,500.