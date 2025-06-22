What do Gen Z students want? A clean fashion industry
Dhara Vora Sabhnani 6 min read 22 Jun 2025, 01:27 PM IST
Summary
Five fresh fashion college graduates from across the country share their views and hopes for the fashion industry
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
India's fashion students want the industry to search for more solutions to climate, social justice and supply chain concerns. That's what Lounge found out while speaking with some graduates across the country.
For instance, they want more recognition for artisans, a better pay and a space where ideas that push traditional crafts forward.
Five Gen Z fashion graduates share their dreams, aspirations and hopes for the fashion industry.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story