What do Gen Z students want? A clean fashion industry

India's fashion students want the industry to search for more solutions to climate, social justice and supply chain concerns. That's what Lounge found out while speaking with some graduates across the country.

For instance, they want more recognition for artisans, a better pay and a space where ideas that push traditional crafts forward.

Five Gen Z fashion graduates share their dreams, aspirations and hopes for the fashion industry.

Iccha Bajaj, Istituto Marangoni Mumbai

Your expectations from the industry?

We’re in a diverse country, yet there’s a frustrating rigidity that still holds us back. My biggest expectation? More creative autonomy, more flexibility, and a whole lot more inclusivity. The industry should feel like a canvas, not a cage.

What do you like and dislike like about the Indian fashion industry?

I adore Indian fashion for its unapologetic richness. The way we marry traditional techniques like zardozi and bandhani with contemporary silhouettes is nothing short of magic. Every weave, every stitch has a story. What I struggle with is the undervaluation of talent. There’s a deeply rooted culture of overwork and underpay, and a stubborn resistance to change. Despite the brilliance, there’s often no room for growth emotionally, creatively, or financially. That needs to change for the next generation to truly thrive.

Labels you love and dream of working?

I gravitate toward labels that create art you can wear. Like Maison Margiela for its sense of mystery and texture. Diesel is gritty and experimental. Iris van Herpen, because she blurs the line between reality and fantasy. Nigel Xavier is a master of texture, history, and chaos in the most beautiful way.

A trend you wish could disappear forever?

Those overpriced tees with nothing but a bold logo stamped across them. And mid-length skirts.

An Indian craft that deserves more recognition?

Rogan art. It's an ancient textile painting technique that mimics the richness of embroidery, using natural oils and dyes. It’s storytelling with brushes instead of needles. Also, Kashmiri embroidery—delicate, detailed, and slowly disappearing.

What would you change about the fashion industry?

Unpaid internships need to be banned. And artisans need to be paid and credited more. I’d also fight fashion waste with fierce awareness, storytelling, and education, empowering people to see why a garment matters.

Any advice for fresh graduates?

Believe in your art and your worth. Rejections will happen, but so will revelations. The right opportunity will find you maybe not today, but soon. And when it does, it’ll be worth the wait.

Palak Singhal, Pearl Academy, Delhi

What kind of a workspace are you looking forward to?

I’m really hoping to find an open, chill, and collaborative space where fresh ideas are welcomed and there’s room to grow with the times.

What do you believe makes India's fashion industry so distinct?

I love that we’ve got this crazy mix of mass production capability and centuries of beautiful craftsmanship—it's a wild combo! But on the flip side, I wish there was more love and credit given to the artisans behind the scenes. There’s so much culture, but sometimes it feels overshadowed by the fast-fashion race.

Brands that inspire you?

Since I specialise in kidswear, I’m obsessed with Petit Pli; how cool is expandable clothing that grows with your kid? Also totally admire Ed-a-Mamma and Mothercare—they’re like the fairy godparents of the baby world. Great design, great storytelling, and just overall comforting vibes.

A trend you wish could disappear forever?

Mini-me outfits. Can we please let kids be kids? Not everyone wants to be a carbon copy of their mom or dad. Let them express their own quirky little personalities.

An Indian craft that deserves more recognition?

Sholapith from Bengal. It’s delicate, ivory-like, and the detailing is chef’s kiss.

What would you change about the fashion industry?

Banishing polyester and all those skin-unfriendly synthetic fabrics. If we must use them, at least blend them smartly with natural fibres so clothes are comfy.

Advice for new fashion students?

Don’t give up. Ever. Even if it’s something tiny, like a messed-up stitch line in embroidery. Keep going. Stay consistent, stay obsessed (in a good way), and trust the process.

Prahrusha Manala, National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) Mumbai

The fashion industry needs…

Greater inclusivity, particularly in bridging the generational gap. While current industry leadership predominantly comprises millennials and Gen X, there's a vital need to consider and nurture the fresh perspectives and spontaneous creativity of Gen Z.

What makes the industry stand out?

Our vast domestic market, coupled with this wealth of textiles and profound cultural diversity, provides an unlimited canvas for design innovation and experimentation, which I find incredibly appealing.

One area I dislike is where the Indian fashion industry's global position in strategic business acumen and sophisticated marketing capabilities. While individual designers and brands excel, there's a broader systemic need for enhanced global brand building, effective market penetration strategies, and robust leadership development.

Brands that inspire you?

Kshitij Jalori, Anushka Bajaj, Divya Sheth. The ones for their ethical approach: Erode Clothing, Bodice Bodice, Iro Iro Zero Waste, HeenAgrima. The ones for their quirky style: Pero, Doh Tak Keh, Jajaabor. International labels I have felt more connected to are Issey Miyake, Iris Van Harpen and Maison Margiela.

What you don't like about fashion?

Driven by rapid trend cycles and social media, the expectation that brands must constantly release "new drops" or collections discourages investment in high-quality, durable and versatile pieces. Not only does it fuel overconsumption but also strips each brands away from its design legacy and distinctive stylistic originality.

A craft that deserves more attention?

The pineapple fibre crafts from Meghalaya represent an incredibly exotic and ethically significant artisanal tradition that holds tremendous promise for broader recognition.

What changes would you like to bring to the industry?

I would unequivocally establish absolute, universal transparency across the entire global fashion market and its complex production chains. My aim would be to dismantle the opacity, thereby eradicating greenwashing and unethical practices at their root.

Advice for new students?

Upon graduation, every design decision carries tangible professional and commercial implications. My key advice is to prioritize adaptability and continuous learning.

Shreya K.D., NIFT Kannur

What are your expectations from the fashion industry?

To get value for your talent without really getting exploited.

Brand you would like to work with?

Armani or Dior. There are also so many Indian brands which aren't really that famous but have a really good designer clothing line.

Trends you dislike?

The pants on pants trend, and extreme low waisted pants in men.

Crafts that need more attention?

Toda embroidery, which is delicate and pretty but hasn't been explored enough.

Changes you would like to make within the industry?

I would change the toxic and unethical work culture .

Advice for other students?

There is so much patience required to become something in this industry, just don't doubt your talent and keep hustling.

Ashley Jacob, NIFT Kannur

What are your expectations from the fashion industry?

My expectation from the industry would be to value ideas over ego and hierarchy and pay creators like they mean it.

What you like and dislike about the industry?

The one thing I like about the fashion industry is the culture dripped in drama. And one thing I don't like about the industry is the unpaid, so-called exposure called internships.

Brands that inspire you?

Mugler, and Rahul Mishra for their craftsmanship.

Trends you dislike?

Wearing chunky knits, sweaters and hoodies in the peak of summer in India.

Crafts that need more attention?

Kerala handloom to prove that slow, white and woven can still steal the show.

Changes you would like to bring to the industry?

I would snap my fingers and make body inclusivity the rule and not the exception.

Advice for other students?

Pinterest isn't your portfolio. Go deeper, go weirder, go you.





Dhara Vora Sabhnani is a Mumbai-based writer.