What do Gen Z students want? A clean fashion industry

What do you like and dislike like about the Indian fashion industry?

I adore Indian fashion for its unapologetic richness. The way we marry traditional techniques like zardozi and bandhani with contemporary silhouettes is nothing short of magic. Every weave, every stitch has a story. What I struggle with is the undervaluation of talent. There’s a deeply rooted culture of overwork and underpay, and a stubborn resistance to change. Despite the brilliance, there’s often no room for growth emotionally, creatively, or financially. That needs to change for the next generation to truly thrive.