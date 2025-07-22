Why Pero's Aneeth Arora believes in the power of wearing flowers
The Delhi-based brand's founder talks about collaborating with London's famous Liberty Fabrics for a spring collection, her love for floral prints and why she prefers to stay away from the limelight
Aneeth Arora, the founder of Delhi-based crafts-centric brand péro, famous for creating playful clothes, often dives into her archives while designing collections. For the brand's latest spring capsule collection, though, she chose to be guided by the textile vocabulary of Liberty London, a London brand founded in 1875 and famous for its floral prints.
Called Flowers Flower, the new collection—a collaboration between péro and Liberty London—plays with prints of daffodils, peonies and speedwell, translating them into flowy and androgynous garments including shirts, dresses, tops, jackets, skirts, pants and shorts. Each piece features embellishments like embroidered beadwork, fabric origami, tassels, hand crochet, appliqué, patchwork, and wooden buttons handcrafted by jewellery makers in Rajasthan.
"We’ve used handwoven Chanderi from Madhya Pradesh, mashru from Gujarat, and soft checks and fine cottons developed by weavers in West Bengal," says Arora, who founded péro in 2009. The embroideries were done in péro's ateliers in Delhi, Meerut, Agra and Lucknow.
In an interview with Lounge, Arora talks about the importance of working with an international collaborator, and why she prefers to stay away from the limelight. Edited excerpts: