Why Pero's Aneeth Arora believes in the power of wearing flowers

Aneeth Arora, the founder of Delhi-based crafts-centric brand péro, famous for creating playful clothes, often dives into her archives while designing collections. For the brand's latest spring capsule collection, though, she chose to be guided by the textile vocabulary of Liberty London, a London brand founded in 1875 and famous for its floral prints.

Called Flowers Flower, the new collection—a collaboration between péro and Liberty London—plays with prints of daffodils, peonies and speedwell, translating them into flowy and androgynous garments including shirts, dresses, tops, jackets, skirts, pants and shorts. Each piece features embellishments like embroidered beadwork, fabric origami, tassels, hand crochet, appliqué, patchwork, and wooden buttons handcrafted by jewellery makers in Rajasthan.

"We’ve used handwoven Chanderi from Madhya Pradesh, mashru from Gujarat, and soft checks and fine cottons developed by weavers in West Bengal," says Arora, who founded péro in 2009. The embroideries were done in péro's ateliers in Delhi, Meerut, Agra and Lucknow.

In an interview with Lounge, Arora talks about the importance of working with an international collaborator, and why she prefers to stay away from the limelight. Edited excerpts:

View Full Image Each piece in the capsule collection features embellishments like embroidered beadwork, fabric origami, tassels, hand crochet, appliqué and patchwork.

Flowers, gingham and heart-shaped motifs have always been a péro signature. What was the take-off point for the ‘Flowers Flower’ collection?

At péro, flowers have always found a way into our vocabulary, sometimes delicately embroidered, sometimes hidden in the weave. But with this collection, the flower took centre stage, almost rebelliously so. The idea came from wildflowers that bloom in unexpected places, through sidewalk cracks, behind mossy walls, without waiting for a season or a reason. That sense of spontaneity, of blooming because they can, became our guiding metaphor.

What led to the partnership with Liberty London?

I am drawn to collaborators who share a deep love for textiles and storytelling. Liberty has a rich history, much like our own Indian artisans, and a print archive that’s emotionally layered and technically unparalleled. Their classic botanical prints aligned seamlessly with our desire to create a collection that felt nostalgic, tender, yet rebellious. It was less about a “partnership" and more like a shared language waiting to be spoken together.

The collection is full of flowers and yet is androgynous…

We began with the Liberty print archive, walking through their garden of florals. The prints were like pressed memories, and we wanted to translate those into silhouettes that feel breezy and nonchalant. The mood was androgynous, untamed. Nothing too fitted or expected. The prints informed the silhouettes, and vice versa, so the whole process was intuitive, more like a meandering than a formula.

Liberty prints are already so intricate. We layered our own textile interventions, origami petals, hand-crochet florals, appliquéd vines, beaded buds. The surface treatments didn’t compete with the prints; they played with them, like flowers in a wild garden leaning into each other. That was the most joyful part.

The pieces feature bows, pleats, tie-up details, evoking a sense of ease and playfulness. How do you suggest styling them?

Our pieces are designed to feel like second skin, so I always say, wear them how you feel best. Let a tie hang loose, wear a jacket over a nightie dress, or pair a floral shirt with your favourite jeans. The idea is not to overthink it. Just like flowers don’t ask for permission to bloom, don’t wait for a special occasion to wear what you like or want.

What were the learnings during the collaboration process?

Collaborations push you gently outside your comfort zone. With Liberty, we got to immerse ourselves in a different kind of archive, one shaped by English floral traditions. It taught us how to listen to another brand’s legacy while still staying rooted in our own. There’s humility in the process and also discovery of techniques, palettes, sometimes even of your own preferences.

Péro works closely with artisans from different parts of the country. How do you interpret ‘India Modern’ through your textile developments and craft techniques?

“India modern", for us, is not about fusing east and west. It’s about honouring age-old techniques and placing them in new emotional contexts. Our clothes may look modern, but every hem, every stitch has India in it. It’s in the slowness, the irregularities, that’s where our version of “modern" lies.

And people are beginning to see that luxury isn’t always shiny or loud, sometimes it’s in the quiet hum of a loom or the uneven stitch of a hand embroidery.

You've always maintained a low profile…

Because the clothes have always had more to say than I do. Péro isn’t about me, it’s about the people who wear it, the artisans who make it, and the memories it holds. I prefer to be in the background, observing quietly, and letting the work speak in its own gentle voice.

What do you do to stay inspired?

I haven’t experienced a creative block so far—maybe because I don’t approach creativity as something to be chased. It’s always been intuitive for me. We draw constantly from traditional textiles and crafts, not just from India but from across the world, and from how people dress in their everyday lives. There’s truly no dearth of inspiration.

India has such a rich and layered cultural history—visually, emotionally, and technically—that there will always be something to learn from, reinterpret, or respond to. I think if you stay curious and open to observing the world around you, inspiration never really leaves.

For many luxury brands, it's been a challenge to generate an interest and curiosity in their offerings. How do you ensure there's a sense of freshness and newness with each collection?

We never chase “newness" for its own sake. We go inward into craft, into textile, into memory. Freshness comes from staying curious and listening to artisans, to nature, to what we feel like making, even if it isn’t trending.

