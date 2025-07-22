Why Pero's Aneeth Arora believes in the power of wearing flowers

Flowers, gingham and heart-shaped motifs have always been a péro signature. What was the take-off point for the ‘Flowers Flower’ collection?

At péro, flowers have always found a way into our vocabulary, sometimes delicately embroidered, sometimes hidden in the weave. But with this collection, the flower took centre stage, almost rebelliously so. The idea came from wildflowers that bloom in unexpected places, through sidewalk cracks, behind mossy walls, without waiting for a season or a reason. That sense of spontaneity, of blooming because they can, became our guiding metaphor.