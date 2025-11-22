Why VegNonVeg chose Hyderabad for its biggest store yet

You have stores in Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru — cities with strong street culture movements. Hyderabad, in that sense, is less defined. Did people question your decision to expand here?

Anand Ahuja: At VNV, we’re always talking about the right pace of growth — including how many stores we really want. We’re careful not to enter a city just because the market is big. We step in only when we feel we have something to say or contribute. The city has to inspire us too. Coming to Hyderabad felt like stepping out of our comfort zone. People here shop and consume culture differently. The store became a way for us to learn from customers who are already buying from us — to show that we hear them and see them.